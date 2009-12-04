Street Style: New York – Madeline Griffith Muldoon

Name:

Madeline Griffith Muldoon

Where are you from:

“Right outside of Los Angeles.”

Occupation:

“I’m a student at NYU.”

Favorite designers and stores:

“Big French lines like Balenciaga and Lanvin.”

Describe your personal style:

“I used to be very into black — very Rick Owens — but I just started wearing big things and lots of scarves.”

Head-to-toe:

“Repetto shoes, Isabel Marant dress, Zara sweater and scarf, Swatch watch, my dad’s old sunglasses, and Jutta Neumann bag.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m headed to J. Crew to get a t-shirt.”