Street Style: New York – Lisa Tobias

Name:
Lisa Tobias
Occupation:
Stylist for Gossip Girl
Where are you from:
Manhattan
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“I love Chloè. I love Ralph Lauren, Pierre Hardy for shoes, and Chloè for shoes. Curve, the store, I really like, it has a really cool selection.”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“I guess I’m sort of very into American Outlaw style.”
Head To Toe:
Vintage button down shirt, J Brand jeans, vintage boots, Zara jacket, hat from Ecuador, borrowed vintage scarf.
Where are you heading:
“I’m going to Olive’s, and I’m coming from…well I’m a shopper, so I’m everywhere.”