Street Style: New York – Lisa Tobias

Name:

Lisa Tobias

Occupation:

Stylist for Gossip Girl

Where are you from:

Manhattan

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“I love Chloè. I love Ralph Lauren, Pierre Hardy for shoes, and Chloè for shoes. Curve, the store, I really like, it has a really cool selection.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I guess I’m sort of very into American Outlaw style.”

Head To Toe:

Vintage button down shirt, J Brand jeans, vintage boots, Zara jacket, hat from Ecuador, borrowed vintage scarf.

Where are you heading:

“I’m going to Olive’s, and I’m coming from…well I’m a shopper, so I’m everywhere.”