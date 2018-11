Name:

Lela Wang

Where Are You From:

China

Occupation:

Model for Wilhelmina



Who Are You Walking For:

“So far Jenni Kayne, Catherine Malandrino, Betsey Johnson, and Tadashi.”



Favorite Part of NYFW:

“Walking for Tadashi — it’s her first American Fashion Week.”

