Name:

Lee Greene



Where are you from:

Delaware



Occupation:

Model

Favorite designers and stores:

“What Comes Around Goes Around, and I love a bunch of stores in the East Village. I also love Zac Posen and Alexander Wang.”

Describe your personal style:

“Vintage/Simple.”

Head-to-toe:

“Aldo boots, H&M black pants, vintage leather jacket, American Apparel sweater and tee, vintage belt, and Loeffler Randall bag.”

Where are you headed:

“From a casting, to a casting.”