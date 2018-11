Name:

Phil

Occupation:

Lead singer of Sugar & Gold

Head-to-toe:

Vest is vintage, shirt suspenders and jeans purchased in Colombia, and hand-painted Dansko clogs.



Name:

Tiffany

Head-to-toe:

H&M top, jewelry from a street vendor, Nicole Miller skirt, bag and shoes are vintage.

Related: Street Style NYC – Peekaboo Mesh Meets Military