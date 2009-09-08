Street Style: New York – Lauren Sonnen

Name:

Lauren Sonnen

Occupation:

Hostess at 235, NYC

Where are you from:

Collegeville, PA

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“I like Opening Ceremony, Intermix is pretty damn good when they have a sale, I just shop so much vintage I don’t even go to a lot of boutiques, it’s mostly vintage places like Marmalade, Daha, all those places.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Moody, how I wake up, what I feel like being that day is dependent on my mood.”

Head To Toe:

Hat bought on the street, Urban Outfitters sunglasses, vintage Mickey Mouse tee, Louis Vuitton purse, H&M jeans, Strawberry shoes

Where are you coming from and where are you going:

“I’m coming from home which is down the street and I’m heading to work.”