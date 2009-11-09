Street Style: New York – Kelsey Van Mook

Name:

Kelsey Van Mook

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

Vancouver

Favorite designers and stores:

“Chanel is probably my favorite designer. I love Zara, Alexander Wang, and Givenchy.”

How do you describe your personal style:

“Comfy, basically, like exactly what I’m wearing. I don’t know really, I kind of just throw on whatever looks good.”

Head To Toe:

“J Brand jeans, Urban Outfitters shoes, Zara shirt, Live Better. Ever. sweater, and Chanel bag.”

Where are you going:

“I’m going to my agency, Next.”