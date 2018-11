Name:

Kelly Francis

Occupation:

I work in fashion relations.

Where are you from:

England

Where are you headed:

Im on my way back to M.A.C & Milk.

Head-to-toe:

Forever 21 boots and jacket, Topshop cardigan, American Apparel t-shirt, pants, scarf and hat are from a shop called Primark in England.

Favorite stores:

I like to shop vintage

