Kate Litvinov

Hometown:

“Born and raised in NYC.”



Where are you heading:



“Going to get more coffee, leaving class.”



Head-to-toe:



“Miu Miu bag, Tods shoes, Sass & Bide pants, homemade jacket, Giorgio Armani sunglasses, Sermoneta gloves, leather scarf from Trilogy in Italy.”

