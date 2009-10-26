Street Style: New York – Kate Foley

Name:
Kate Foley
Occupation:
Fashion Assistant for Vogue, Turkey
Where are you from:
London, England
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“I kind of go for designers like Rick Owens. Sophia Kokosalaki too, she’s great. She’s amazing, amazing, amazing!”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“I pretty much only wear black, white, and grey with colored accessories and gold.”
Head To Toe:
“This is just a vintage jacket, my boyfriend’s shirt, I don’t know where my trousers are from, I got them the last time I was here, and my boots are Rick Owens. My bag is Chanel.”
Where are you headed:
“I don’t really know, I’m just wandering around; it’s like my first day free in so long, I’m always working so it’s perfect.”