Name:

Kara Laricks

Occupation:

Fashion designer

Where are you from:

San Francisco, CA

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I love kind of a Japanese aesthetic, definitely masculine meets feminine all the time, oversized, and big.”

Head To Toe:

“Cheap sunglasses, H&M scarf, M&J Trimming broach, Uniqlo J+ by Jil Sander, vintage pants, Steve Madden wig-tip shoes.”



Where are you headed:

“I’m on my way to the UPS store, then I have to go and sew in labels for the designer that I work for.”