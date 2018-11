Name:

Julie Van Daele

Where are you from:

L.A.

Occupation:

PR/Marketing for Creative Recreation

Describe your personal style:

“Simple, dark, layers.”

Head to toe:

Jacket Oak, sweater Shopbop cashmere private label, bag Loeffler Randall, dress Mink Pink, tights American Apparel, shoes Alice + Olivia.

Where are you headed:

“Back to the office.”