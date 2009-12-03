Street Style: New York – Jorge Luis

Name:

Jorge Luis

Occupation:

“I’m a hair colorist at Prive at the Soho Grand Hotel.”

Where are you from:

“I’m originally from Mexico but am also half Chinese.”



Favorite designers and boutiques:

“I was buying a lot of Prada but have kind of moved on. Recently I’ve been buying a lot of TSE Cashmere, also a lot of Topshop. I don’t want to spend the money right now.”



Head-to-toe:

“I’m wearing a Marc Jacobs blazer, an Elie Tahari shirt, a Tom Welch sweater, Topman pants, J.Crew shoes, and a Yves Saint Laurent bag.”

Describe your personal style:

“I like to mix it up a lot. I feel like you have to have something that is $1 or that was given to you, or found in a bin or in a thrift shop, then mix it with something high end. It really bores me when I see someone that is in head-to-toe Chanel.”

Where are you headed:

“I am headed home actually. I have to get changed for an Absolut Vodka party.”