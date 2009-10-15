Street Style: New York – Jessica Ragolia

Name:

Jessica Ragolia



Occupation:

“I’m a student and I work in fashion.”

Where are you from:

Brooklyn, New York

Favorite Designers and Boutiques:

“Designers would have to be Alexander Wang, Helmut Lang, Betsey Johnson. Boutique wise, I love all their stores.”

What are you wearing:

“I’m wearing an Anna Sui belt, an American Apparel skirt, Zara top and blazer, and my shoes are from Target. Oh, and my bag is Foley & Corinna.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“However I’m feeling in the morning.”

Where are you heading:

“I’m just hanging out in the area (Soho).”