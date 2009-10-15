Street Style: New York – Jessica Ragolia

Name:
Occupation:
“I’m a student and I work in fashion.”
Where are you from:
Brooklyn, New York
Favorite Designers and Boutiques:
“Designers would have to be Alexander Wang, Helmut Lang, Betsey Johnson. Boutique wise, I love all their stores.”
What are you wearing:
“I’m wearing an Anna Sui belt, an American Apparel skirt, Zara top and blazer, and my shoes are from Target. Oh, and my bag is Foley & Corinna.”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“However I’m feeling in the morning.”
Where are you heading:
“I’m just hanging out in the area (Soho).”