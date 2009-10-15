Street Style: New York – Jessica Katz

Name:

Jessica Katz

Occupation:

Creative freelance, Production Assistant, and part time fit model.

Where are you from:

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Favorite Designers and Boutiques:

“The Hamilton Value Village is my favorite place to thrift. Gravity Pope is my favorite shoe store in Canada. I also love VPL, Acne, Helmut Lang, Alexander Wang, Isabel Marant, and Rag & Bone.”

What are you wearing:

“Jeffrey Campbell boots, Zara pants, a large men’s tee, a black cashmere cardigan that I’ve had for over 10 years, and a vintage suede jacket and purse. My jewelry was all given to me as gifts or hand-me-downs, except for my necklace, which I made.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Comfy and quirky.”

Whats the last book you read or are reading:



“I last read A Confederacy of Dunces, and I’m in the middle of Proust Was a Neuroscientist, by Jonah Lehrer. My roommate also just gave me Lolita.”