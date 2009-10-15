Street Style: New York – Jessica Katz

Name:
Occupation:
Creative freelance, Production Assistant, and part time fit model.
Where are you from:
Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Favorite Designers and Boutiques:
“The Hamilton Value Village is my favorite place to thrift. Gravity Pope is my favorite shoe store in Canada. I also love VPL, Acne, Helmut Lang, Alexander Wang, Isabel Marant, and Rag & Bone.”
What are you wearing:
“Jeffrey Campbell boots, Zara pants, a large men’s tee, a black cashmere cardigan that I’ve had for over 10 years, and a vintage suede jacket and purse. My jewelry was all given to me as gifts or hand-me-downs, except for my necklace, which I made.”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“Comfy and quirky.”
Whats the last book you read or are reading:
“I last read A Confederacy of Dunces, and I’m in the middle of Proust Was a Neuroscientist, by Jonah Lehrer. My roommate also just gave me Lolita.”