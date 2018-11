Name:

Jessica Hart

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

Australia

Head To Toe:

“I’m wearing a Bess vest, Alexander Wang leather vest, my tee shirt is by a Swedish designer that I believe is Nakkna, my leggings are vintage, and my boots are by another Swedish designer Whyred. Oh, and my handbag is Balenciaga.”

Where are you headed:

“To Calvin Klein to get some underwear.”