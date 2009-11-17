Street Style: New York – Janelle Grimmond

Name:

Janelle Grimmond

Occupation:

Freelance fashion editor

Where are you from:

“I was originally from Guyana in South America, but I live in New York.”

How do you describe your personal style:

“I feel like I’m a classy girl with a twist.”

Head to toe:

“My sunglasses are Ray-Bans, my jacket is Hugo Boss from a few seasons ago, my top and leggings are H&M, and my boots that are definitely my fall obsession are Tory Burch. My one bag is Chanel and this one is Juicy Couture. My rings are Lia Sophia.”

