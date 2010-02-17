Street Style: New York – Jane Park

Name:
Jane Park
Where Are You From:
New York
Favorite Part of NYFW:
“I always look forward to it — I work at Teen Vogue andyou’re running around like crazy and it can be tiring, but when you see a great show like Marc by Marc yesterday, or whatever the show is its inspiring and it energizes you to get through the week.”
Head-to-Toe:
“My shoes are from DKNY — very comfortable. My jeans and coat are from Rag & Bone. I love Rag & Bone, I can’t get enough of it!”
