Street Style: New York – James E. Jean

Name:

James E. Jean

Occupation:

“I’m a photographer as well as a blogger and stylist. My blog is The Modernist Revival.”

Favorite designers and boutiques:

I would say, Elizabeth and James, J.Crew, Ralph Lauren, YSL; I like a lot of variety.”



Head-to-toe:

“I am wearing a Banana Republic scarf, a Uniqlo blazer, a J.Crew cardigan, an H&M shirt, Levi‘s jeans, and Zara combat boots.”

Describe your personal style:

“Today is more casual — normally I am a little bit more dressed up but still on the casual side.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m actually doing the same thing you are — walking around taking some pictures and creating content for my blog.”