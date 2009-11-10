Street Style: New York – Jackie Nguyen

Name:

Jackie Nguyen

Occupation:

“I work at an art gallery.”

Where are you from:

Seattle, WA

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“I love shopping at Ina. It’s a second hand, high-end consignment store in Nolita. I also love Curve, definitely Barneys, and the Chelsea Flea Market every weekend.”

Head To Toe:

“My sunglasses are Oliver Peoples, the trench is from Burberry, my top is Helmut Lang, the pants are BCBG, and my shoes are from some small boutique; they are kind of a Balenciaga rip-off. Oh, and my bag is YSL.”

Describe your Personal Style:

“Just a good balance of feminine, masculine, high-end, low-end, never all of any one thing, I try to keep it mixed up.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m actually heading to the magazine shop to pick up Art+Auction.”