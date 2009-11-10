Street Style: New York – Jackie Nguyen

Name:
Jackie Nguyen
Occupation:
“I work at an art gallery.”
Where are you from:
Seattle, WA
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“I love shopping at Ina. It’s a second hand, high-end consignment store in Nolita. I also love Curve, definitely Barneys, and the Chelsea Flea Market every weekend.”
Head To Toe:
“My sunglasses are Oliver Peoples, the trench is from Burberry, my top is Helmut Lang, the pants are BCBG, and my shoes are from some small boutique; they are kind of a Balenciaga rip-off. Oh, and my bag is YSL.”
Describe your Personal Style:
“Just a good balance of feminine, masculine, high-end, low-end, never all of any one thing, I try to keep it mixed up.”
Where are you headed:
“I’m actually heading to the magazine shop to pick up Art+Auction.”