Street Style: New York – Hanneli Mustaparta

Name:
Hanneli Mustaparta
Where are you from:
Norway
Occupation:
“I have a fashion blog, www.Hanneli.com.”
Favorite designers and stores:
“There are too many to say, but I like Margiela, Opening Ceremony, Barneys, and vintage stores. I love buying cheap stuff on eBay for $3 and rockin’ it! So a mix of everything.”
Describe your personal style:
“No, I don’t like to describe it. It’s changing all the time, there’s not one thing that I am.”
Head-to-toe:
“I’m wearing a Maison Martin Margiela jacket, sheepskin fur — so it’s not a mean jacket. Acne pants, Zara shoes, Alexander Wang bag, Brass and Bone ram ring, vintage snake ring, and the silver ring is By Me.”
Where are you headed:
“I’m headed to a meeting inside here, the Oyster Bar.”