Street Style: New York – Hanneli Mustaparta

Name:

Hanneli Mustaparta



Where are you from:

Norway



Occupation:

“I have a fashion blog, www.Hanneli.com.”

Favorite designers and stores:

“There are too many to say, but I like Margiela, Opening Ceremony, Barneys, and vintage stores. I love buying cheap stuff on eBay for $3 and rockin’ it! So a mix of everything.”

Describe your personal style:

“No, I don’t like to describe it. It’s changing all the time, there’s not one thing that I am.”

Head-to-toe:

“I’m wearing a Maison Martin Margiela jacket, sheepskin fur — so it’s not a mean jacket. Acne pants, Zara shoes, Alexander Wang bag, Brass and Bone ram ring, vintage snake ring, and the silver ring is By Me.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m headed to a meeting inside here, the Oyster Bar.”