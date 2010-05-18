Street Style New York – Girls Who Go Against The Grain, By Mr. Newton

Hi there! While we love spring’s flirty frocks, we also adore girls who go against the grain. Spotted in Gotham: Girls who start their own fashion trends from a badass neckerchief to a black and white yin-yang number. Happy perusing! xxMr. Newton





A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.