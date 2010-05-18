StyleCaster
Street Style New York – Girls Who Go Against The Grain, By Mr. Newton

Hi there! While we love spring’s flirty frocks, we also adore girls who go against the grain. Spotted in Gotham: Girls who start their own fashion trends from a badass neckerchief to a black and white yin-yang number. Happy perusing! xxMr. Newton

92105 1274199629 Street Style New York Girls Who Go Against The Grain, By Mr. Newton

92104 1274199628 Street Style New York Girls Who Go Against The Grain, By Mr. Newton

92106 1274199630 Street Style New York Girls Who Go Against The Grain, By Mr. Newton

92103 1274199626 Street Style New York Girls Who Go Against The Grain, By Mr. Newton

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.

