Name:

Garret Smith

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

New York City

Favorite Designers and Stores:

A.P.C. and vintage

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Utilitarian, simple and basic.”

Head To Toe:

Opening Ceremony Cardigan, Canterbury shirt, A.P.C. jeans, John Varvatos converse, vintage sunglasses



Where are you going:

“Castings.”