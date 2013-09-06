StyleCaster
The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Day 1

Perrie Samotin
For street style fans, what environment could possibly trump Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

MORE: To Discuss: Is New York Fashion Week Losing Its Relevance?

As expected, the first day of New York Fashion Week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, enviably inappropriate), and while everyone came dressed to impress, we couldn’t help notice a select few  who stunned with chic, creative, and just plain stylish attire.

MORE: 6 Beloved ’90s Cartoon Characters Get The Fashion Week Treatment

Click through the gallery above for a selection of the best street style from New York Fashion Week: Day 1!

Photos: Imaxtree

She makes a patterned blouse and trousers stand out from the crowd. 

We love so many things about this photo: The flat shoes, the pink and purple together, even the yellow garage paint! 

We're digging this girl's distinct model-off-duty vibe. 

The crop top trend done right! 

Polished, with a pop of color. 

An easygoing outfit, topped off by a fab fedora. 

There's something so fresh about pairing a ladylike skirt with an old tee.

Song of Style's Aimee Song plays with black and white flawlessly.

We want this pouch, stat. 

We love how bold this gal is! 

This showgoer seems to be channeling Rihanna with her black bra-top and baseball cap.

Leopard print is one fall's biggest trends, and here's a great way to rock it. 

This is fairly tame for super-blogger Susie Bubble, who's usually print to crazy colors and loud prints. 

Sleek and chic.

Somehow, we bet this cutie knows her way around a vintage shop. 

Proof that typical "evening" staples can shine in the daytime.

