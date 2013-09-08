StyleCaster
Street Style From NYFW: Kanye West, Courtney Love, Solange Knowles, More

Street Style From NYFW: Kanye West, Courtney Love, Solange Knowles, More

Street Style From NYFW: Kanye West, Courtney Love, Solange Knowles, More
In terms of the collections, day three of New York Fashion Week certainly didn’t disappoint, but the real action was going on outside the shows.

One of the week’s biggest events—the Alexander Wang runway show—drew a heaping portion of boldfaced names who willingly posed for street style photos, including fashion lover and new dad, Kanye West, Courtney Love (who was just featured in our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature!), Solange Knowles, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. It also brought out big fashion names, including the always-impeccable Miroslava Duma, Giovanna BattagliaCaroline de Maigretmega-model Erin Wasson (who closed Wang’s logo-tasatic show), and Aila Wang, the designer’s fashion-plate kid niece.

Of course, there were others shows going on too, notably Prabal Gurung, Lacoste, Jill Stuart, Mara Hoffman, and Herve Leger, all of which naturally brought out preening style-setters posing for street style photographers. Click through to see the best looks that caught our eye!

All photos by Jenny Norris

Alexander Wang's always-stylish niece Aila rocks a form of the designer's "Parental Advisory" shirt, which was showcased on the runway.

Aila again! 

Mega-model Erin Wasson, who closed Wang's show.

Yes, we got Kanye West at Wang.

We got him twice! 

The lovely Giovanna Battaglia.

Oh hey, Solange Knowles.

Miroslava Duma rocking a jumpsuit at Lacoste.

Maggie Gyllenhaal at Alexander Wang.

Yes, Nina Garcia is doing the Google Glass thing.

Fashion-loving NBA star Tyson Chandler, and his wife Kimberly.

Okay, we want that Chanel backpack.

Caroline de Maigret, chic as always.

The photogs seem to agree. 

Don't be so hard on yourself, Preetma Singh.

Rocking the chic sweatshirt trend. 

A colorful twosome.

Courtney Love at Wang.

Blonde beauty at Alexander Wang.

Outside Prabal Gurung.

Song of Style's Aimee Song in a (very) cropped top.

Looking fab in an Acne floral sweatshirt.

Loving the skirt-and-jersey combo.

What do you know, another sweatshirt!

A stylish pair. 

At Alexander Wang.

At Alexander Wang.

