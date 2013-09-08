Street Style From NYFW: Kanye West, Courtney Love, Solange Knowles, More

In terms of the collections, day three of New York Fashion Week certainly didn’t disappoint, but the real action was going on outside the shows.

One of the week’s biggest events—the Alexander Wang runway show—drew a heaping portion of boldfaced names who willingly posed for street style photos, including fashion lover and new dad, Kanye West, Courtney Love (who was just featured in our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature!), Solange Knowles, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. It also brought out big fashion names, including the always-impeccable Miroslava Duma, Giovanna Battaglia, Caroline de Maigret, mega-model Erin Wasson (who closed Wang’s logo-tasatic show), and Aila Wang, the designer’s fashion-plate kid niece.

Of course, there were others shows going on too, notably Prabal Gurung, Lacoste, Jill Stuart, Mara Hoffman, and Herve Leger, all of which naturally brought out preening style-setters posing for street style photographers. Click through to see the best looks that caught our eye!

All photos by Jenny Norris