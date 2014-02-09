StyleCaster
40 Street Style Snaps From New York Fashion Week: Day 3

by
For street style fans, what environment could possibly be better stomping grounds than Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?

As expected, the third day of New York Fashion Week featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—Prabal Gurung, Tibi, Alexander Wang  to name a fewand brought out big-name editors and insiders (Anya Ziourova, Emily Weiss, Miroslava Duma.)

Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

Click through the gallery above for a selection of more awesome street style straight from NYFW.

All photos by Jenny Norris

