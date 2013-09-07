StyleCaster
Share

20 Street Style Snaps Straight From New York Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Street Style Snaps Straight From New York Fashion Week

Perrie Samotin
by
5 Shares
20 Street Style Snaps Straight From New York Fashion Week
20 Start slideshow

For street style fans, what environment could possibly trump Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?

MORE: To Discuss: Is New York Fashion Week Losing Its Relevance?

As expected, the second official day of New York Fashion Week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill, and while everyone came dressed to impress, we couldn’t help notice a select few who turned heads with chic, creative, cool, and just plain stylish attire.

MORE: 6 Beloved ’90s Cartoon Characters Get The Fashion Week Treatment

Click through the gallery above for a selection of the best street style from the second day of New York Fashion Week

All photos by Jenny Norris

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Hanneli Mustaparta looking chic in all white (hopefully that ice pop didn't melt!)

Blonde beauty outside Jason Wu.

We're loving Zanna Roberts Rassi's sleek bob and plaid blazer. 

All dressed up: Anya Ziourova at Jason Wu.

Susie Bubble's furry backpack = everything. 

Slightly retro outside Rag & Bone.

Unique beauty at Cushnie et Ochs.

A stylish pair outside Jason Wu. 

Sleek and sexy at Jason Wu. 

We're loving her trousers and comfy-looking flat slides. 

Another eye-catching twosome at Jason Wu.

Simple and stylish.

A little Chanel outside Cushnie et Ochs.

Keeping it casual, but definitely cool.

Super-stylish stripes. 

Primary color-mixing at Jason Wu.

We're loving that the varsity jacket trend is still going strong. 

Dapper, non

Striking a pose, and looking good doing it. 

Refinery 29 editor Annie Georgia Greenberg outside Rag & Bone.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Little Black Book: The Editorialist Founder Kate Davidson Hudson’s Fashion...

Little Black Book: The Editorialist Founder Kate Davidson Hudson’s Fashion...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share