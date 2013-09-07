20 Street Style Snaps Straight From New York Fashion Week

For street style fans, what environment could possibly trump Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?
As expected, the second official day of New York Fashion Week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill, and while everyone came dressed to impress, we couldn’t help notice a select few who turned heads with chic, creative, cool, and just plain stylish attire.
All photos by Jenny Norris