StyleCaster
Share

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Day 1

What's hot
StyleCaster

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Day 1

by
Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Day 1
24 Start slideshow

For street style fans, what environment could possibly trump Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

MORE: NYFW Power List: 50 People To Know On and Off the Runway

As expected, the first day of New York Fashion Week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, highly inappropriate), and while most of the larger events don’t kick off until tomorrow, we thought we’d give you a taste of what’s to come.

MORE: How to Be a Model: Coco Rocha’s 7 Secrets to Making it Big 

Click through the gallery above for 25 street style snaps from NYFW, day 1!

Photos: Kristen Bousquet and ImaxTree

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from New  York Fashion Week, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New York Fashion Week, Day 1

 

Street style from New  York Fashion Week, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from NYFW, day 1

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebs’ Favorite Cocktails: What Stars Like Madonna and Charlize Theron Drink...

Celebs’ Favorite Cocktails: What Stars Like Madonna and Charlize Theron Drink...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share