26 Perfect Street Style Photos by Citizen Couture

The style set has come out in droves for this week’s fashion spectacle shows and we’ve been tracking their every move—especially when it comes to what they’ve been wearing. To really celebrate our street style obsession, we’ve decided to work with the folks capturing these amazing style moments by enlisting five different photographers to shoot this season’s sidewalk stars over the next five days, all with their own personal spin.

On day 4 of our 5 Photographers: 5 Days series, we worked with photographer Jason Jean from Citizen Couture. This former accountant started his photography career after a scary personal battle: he started losing his vision from Glaucoma. After realizing that he may not be able to see in the future, he took his passion for the visual art and prioritized it.

On his site, you will find fashionable subjects shot from all over the world, but rather than just a blogroll of pretty outfits, Jean takes it a step further and posts a little bit about everyone he shoots. You will be able to find their name, their social links or website, and additional detail shots of their accessories — making Citizen Couture citizens part of one big connected community.

In today’s gallery, the glamourous set came out in their most interesting textures and prints for fall, pairing them with statement heels or the ever-present fashion sneaker. He even caught fashion week denizen Anna Dello Russo in an over the top magenta frock. Check out the gallery and let us know who your favorite photographer has been so far!