Street Style: New York – Farrah Japaz

Name:

Farrah Japaz

Occupation:

Buyer for Aeropostale

Where are you from:

Jersey City, NJ

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“Pucci, I love Pucci. I love the scarves and the prints. As well as Missoni; those are my two. I’m very print driven.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Eclectic. I’m pretty bohemian. But eclectic is the right word because I’m bohemian and sometimes very chic, but definitely not preppy.”

Head To Toe:

“Vintage jacket, J. Crew white tee, J Brand jeans, Steven Madden boots, and a scarf from a street vendor.”