Street Style: New York – Farrah Japaz

Name:
Farrah Japaz
Occupation:
Buyer for Aeropostale
Where are you from:
Jersey City, NJ
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“Pucci, I love Pucci. I love the scarves and the prints. As well as Missoni; those are my two. I’m very print driven.”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“Eclectic. I’m pretty bohemian. But eclectic is the right word because I’m bohemian and sometimes very chic, but definitely not preppy.”
Head To Toe:
“Vintage jacket, J. Crew white tee, J Brand jeans, Steven Madden boots, and a scarf from a street vendor.”