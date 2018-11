Name:

Emilie Vingtoft



Hometown:

Denmark

Where are you headed:

“Gotham Restaurant.”

Occupation:

“Student– studying law in Vancouver.”

Head-to-toe:



“Gucci sunglasses, scarf from a store in Denmark, jacket from Burts, purse from Zara, April May dress, leggings from H&M, shoes from Nina Vespa.”

More News We Love:

The CFDA Nominees Announced

Bowl Cuts are Back!

The Best Body Conscious Skirts for Spring