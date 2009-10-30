Street Style: New York – Eleanor Ayre

Name:

Eleanor Ayre

Where are you from:

Canada

Favorite Designers and Boutiques:

“I’m a big fan of Dolce & Gabbana and Chloé. I’m always super amazed with their collections. And vintage stuff, quirky things that I find here and there that are destroyed and loved before I get them.”

What are you wearing:

“I’m wearing tights, shoes that I got from a shop in Tokyo, the dress is from French Connection, my leather jacket is vintage from Tokyo, one of these necklaces is from Urban Outfitters, the other ones are vintage from Tokyo, got my earrings in Prague; the bag is Dolce & Gabbana.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I like very cute fun stuff that’s not too serious, not too fashion-fashion, but always light and very flattering. I don’t like things that are baggy. And very high heels, always.”

Where are you going:

“Going to another agency. I’m trying to switch, so I’m meeting with everyone today.”