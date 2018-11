Name:

Danae Dansy

Occupation:

Junior stylist at MAC Cosmetics

Where are you from:

New York

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“Ralph Lauren, Club Monaco, Express, Zara and vintage shops, I go vintage shopping for old vintage pieces.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I don’t have one set style, I like to mix and match depending on my mood and the weather.”

Head To Toe:

H&M top, Club Monaco belt, Express shorts, Express bag, Ralph Lauren loafers