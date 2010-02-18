Street Style: New York – Claire Cairns

Name:
Claire Cairns
Hometown:
England
Head-to-toe:
“It’s all high street: River Island jacket, Topshop scarf, Miss Selfridge blouse, shoes are Dorothy Perkins, and the bag is from some vintage shop.”
Describe your personal style:
“Eclectic; a mix of high street.”
Favorite part of NYFW:
“I’ve only just arrived, so I haven’t been able to soak much of it up yet.”
