Street Style: New York – Claire Cairns

Name:

Claire Cairns

Hometown:

England

Head-to-toe:

“It’s all high street: River Island jacket, Topshop scarf, Miss Selfridge blouse, shoes are Dorothy Perkins, and the bag is from some vintage shop.”

Describe your personal style:

“Eclectic; a mix of high street.”

Favorite part of NYFW:

“I’ve only just arrived, so I haven’t been able to soak much of it up yet.”

