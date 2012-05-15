Street Style Stalking: New York City Keeps It Undercover

Dear Spring,

When will you really arrive to our lovely city of New York? You’ve been giving us a whole lot of barely-sunny weather at temps that make even the month of October sound nicer.

Sincerely,

Susie xoxo

But seriously, New Yorkers this past week have been still needing to layer and mix & match their spring and winter duds (or at least I know I have) due to the sorta-warm-but-not-really weather we’ve been experiencing. That’s why there have been locals rocking light coats, circle scarfs and that just-in-case pair of sunglasses when the sun occasionally does decide to come out and play.

We sent our girl Nneka Salmon to hit the stone cobbled streets of Downtown Manhattan, who ended up catching a few folks in those aforementioned springtime essentials. Take a browse through the slideshow above to see who we ran into ’cause hey–it might be you!

Didn’t make it onto our street style round-up? Why not post a photo of your best street savvy look over on StyleCaster.com!