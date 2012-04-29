Street Style: Sidewalk Stalking New York City’s Lower East Side

This weekend, we took to the streets of NYC’s Lower East Side neighborhood to do some sidewalk style stalking. With the weather here on the East Coast still doing that in-between-seasons thing, layering light clothes with a few accessories (think scarves and sunglasses), topped off with a denim jacket, a short leather bomber or even a heavy raincoat is the way to go these days here in the city that never sleeps.

Of course, no New Yorker’s outfit look would be complete without something that is completely black — no, seriously. Whether it’s a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, studded Litas from Jeffrey Campbell or that vintage Schott NYC leather motorcycle jacket you got at Metropolis in the East Village, it’s hands down the unofficial color anthem for the Big Apple.

Don’t believe us? Then just check out our street style snaps we caught this weekend in the slideshow above!