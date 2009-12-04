Street Style: New York – Christa Shuman

Name:
Christa Shuman
Occupation:
“I’m the Creative Director for The Limited.”
Where are you from:
“I live in New York.”
Favorite designers and boutiques:
“I love Givenchy, Balmain, Dries Van Noten. I love both high and low end.”
Head-to-toe:
“I’m wearing an American Apparel scarf, my jacket is by The Limited, the purse is from a store called Fait et Cause in Paris, my pants are H&M, and my boots are Banana Republic.”
Describe your personal style:
“I love mixing high end and low end. I love finding cheap stuff that looks like the real stuff.”
Where are you headed:
“I’m actually headed back to the office right now. We went to The Limited pop-up store.”