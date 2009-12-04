Street Style: New York – Christa Shuman

Name:

Christa Shuman

Occupation:

“I’m the Creative Director for The Limited.”

Where are you from:

“I live in New York.”

Favorite designers and boutiques:

“I love Givenchy, Balmain, Dries Van Noten. I love both high and low end.”



Head-to-toe:

“I’m wearing an American Apparel scarf, my jacket is by The Limited, the purse is from a store called Fait et Cause in Paris, my pants are H&M, and my boots are Banana Republic.”

Describe your personal style:

“I love mixing high end and low end. I love finding cheap stuff that looks like the real stuff.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m actually headed back to the office right now. We went to The Limited pop-up store.”