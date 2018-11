Name:

Chance Hopson

Occupation:

Stylist

Head-to-toe:

“Blazer is YSL, Cheap Monday jeans, Bed|St boots, and Kangol hat.”

Describe your personal style:

“Loud and conservative at the same time. It all depends on my mood.”

Favorite part of NYFW:

“The afterparties.”

