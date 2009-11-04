Street Style: New York – Catherine Holstein

Name:

Catherine Holstein

Occupation:

Designer

Head to Toe:

“An old t-shirt, Helmut Lang cardigan and skirt, Wolford tights, Chloe shoes, Chanel bag, Lanvin sunglasses.”

Describe your personal style:

“Whatever I can grab that is on the floor.”

Any inspirations:

“Rayanne Graff from My So Called Life. She can put anything together and it would look good. I’ve never seen anyone else do those combinations and pull it off. Catherine Deneuve. She’s so elegant. Jane Birkin, and Charlotte Gainsbourg.”

Last book you read:

“This is embarrassing…Twilight.”