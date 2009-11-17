Street Style: New York – Casey Kent

Name:
Casey Kent
Occupation:
Digital Communications Coordinator for Hudson Jeans
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, and Rag & Bone are all favorites. As for favorite stores…Topshop is definitely a favorite, and Opening Ceremony as well.”
How do you describe your personal style:
“I try to just be as simple and comfortable as possible but with a little bit of edge and my own personal spin on it.”
Head to toe:
“Cole Haan booties, Hudson jeans, Kain pocket tee, and Rag & Bone leather jacket.”
Where are you going:
“We’re going to get coffee at Cafe Gitane.”