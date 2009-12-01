Street Style: New York – Caroline Winberg

Name:

Caroline Winberg

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

Sweden

Favorite designers and stores:

“I like Alexander Wang, I like Balenciaga, Rag & Bone; a mix of everything.”

Describe your personal style:

“I just mix it up and wear whatever is comfortable.”

Head to toe:

Chloe boots, Alexander Wang dress, scarf from the beach in Kenya, What Comes Around Goes Around jean jacket, Chanel bag, Ray Ban sunglasses, and belt from a store on Broadway.

Where are you headed:

“I’m sitting inside the Mercer Kitchen having lunch with my friends.”