Street Style: New York – Caroline Winberg

Name:
Caroline Winberg
Occupation:
Model
Where are you from:
Sweden
Favorite designers and stores:
“I like Alexander Wang, I like Balenciaga, Rag & Bone; a mix of everything.”
Describe your personal style:
“I just mix it up and wear whatever is comfortable.”
Head to toe:
Chloe boots, Alexander Wang dress, scarf from the beach in Kenya, What Comes Around Goes Around jean jacket, Chanel bag, Ray Ban sunglasses, and belt from a store on Broadway.
Where are you headed:
“I’m sitting inside the Mercer Kitchen having lunch with my friends.”