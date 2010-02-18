Street Style: New York – Carlotta Carruwva

Name:
Carlotta Carruwva
Hometown:
Milan, Italy
Occupation:
Intern for Saks 5th Avenue
Describe your personal style:
“It’s really eclectic. I don’t like to describe it– I actually don’t know how– it’s a mixture of what I like, what I find interesting, vintage clothing, my mother’s clothes, brand names, and lots of colors.”
Favorite part of NYFW:
“Iwent to the Diesel show. Everything Diesel does is amazing– very rock, very indie.”
