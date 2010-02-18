Street Style: New York – Carlotta Carruwva

Name:

Carlotta Carruwva

Hometown:

Milan, Italy

Occupation:

Intern for Saks 5th Avenue

Describe your personal style:

“It’s really eclectic. I don’t like to describe it– I actually don’t know how– it’s a mixture of what I like, what I find interesting, vintage clothing, my mother’s clothes, brand names, and lots of colors.”

Favorite part of NYFW:

“Iwent to the Diesel show. Everything Diesel does is amazing– very rock, very indie.”

More News We Love:

5 Things You Should Know Before You Shop Vintage

The Best Trends from the Fall 2010 Runways

Model Blog: Face of the Day, Liz of Models International