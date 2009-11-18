Street Style: New York By Mr. Newton

Pale Ontologist

On the street in Williamsburg last weekend…either she’s on point with the nouveau Navajo trend or I’ve been listening to “Thunderbird” by The Golden Filter way too much and am now starting to see things…xx

To read the full article, visit mrnewton.net.

Resident of New York, citizen of the world. Street style photography and reflections on city life. Eddie Newton has worked with everyone from Steven Meisel for Vanity Fair to P. Diddy for his album art and the MisShapes parties in New York. To see more of Mr. Newton’s work, visit mrnewton.net