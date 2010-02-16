Street Style: New York, by Mr. Newton

Roundin’ up some cute style…on the way to the Malandrino presentation in Chelsea. I’m diggin’ the black bow tie that she’s tied for a cravat sort of look… xx

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of hisphotographyand reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.

