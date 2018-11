Hi Guys — some new street fashion photos that I shot in NYC — winter 2010. xx









A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Koreato German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visitmrnewton.net.

