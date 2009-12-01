Street Style: New York By Mr. Newton

Flea Circus

Hi there – step right up…see wildly colorful vintage clothes…antique furniture…bric-a-brac…retro junk…great food vendors…nouveau Navajos…bloodsucking freaks…this past weekend was sadly the last of the season for the Brooklyn Flea. I’ve been going nearly every weekend the past few months. (It’s one of the best places to escape tourist crowds and mingle with other creative/artistic-minded New Yorkers.) I shot these photos at the Fort Greens flea on Saturday…they’ve also been in Dumbo every Sunday. They haven’t announced the date yet, but coming soon after the holidays will be the indoor Winter Flea – in Dumbo only; ihat usually launches in mid-to-late January. xx Mr. Newton

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.