Name:

Audra Callo

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

Cape Cod, MA

Favorite Designers and Stores:

Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, YSL, Balenciaga.

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I guess I’m pretty classic, but i like to put an edge on things, like with a good shoe or a great bag to spice it up a little.”

Head To Toe:

The Row jacket, Phillip Lim shirt, Cheap Monday jeans, Michael Kors boots, Prada bag.

Where are you heading:

“I’m going to a casting.”