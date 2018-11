Name:

Anne Kyle

Occupation:

Artist and model stylist

Where are you from:

Cleveland, Ohio

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“There is a thrift store in Cleveland I love called Flower Child, it’s amazing, favorite boutique in NY is Pinky Otto I guess, but I shop everywhere.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I guess dainty hobo.”

Head To Toe:

Urban Outfitters necklace, Old Navy tank top, Express shorts, Bird bag, Aldo shoes, vintage sunglasses