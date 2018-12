Who

Anly Krepinezic

Occupation

Abaete

Where are you from?

Florida

Favorite Designers and Stores

Abaete, Intermix, Stella McCartney, Chloe, Zac Posen

Describe Your Personal Style

“I like to mix vintage with high-end to low-end. Just a big New York City mess.”

Head To Toe

Forever 21 sunglasses, vintage sweater, vintage bag, Marc Jacobs necklace, Abaete dress, TopShop belt, Zara shoes

User Email

anly@abaete.com