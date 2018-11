Name:

Andrew Heid

Occupation:

Architect

Where are you from:

“I’m originally from Oregon and am living in New York.”

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“I like Patrik Ervell, Hedi Slimane, and I love Pendelton.

How do you describe your Personal Style:

“I’d say shabby chic.”

Head To Toe:

“I’m wearing vintage Ray-Ban sunglasses, a Topman jacket, Uniqlo tee shirt, Cheap Monday pants, some Danish socks, and Prada shoes.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m headed to the Soup Nazi.”